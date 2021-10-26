WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following today's press conference at the Chicago Medical Society, the Dialysis Vascular Access Coalition (DVAC) voiced strong support for U.S. Representative Danny K. Davis' (IL-7) efforts to prevent across-the-board 20% payment cuts to revascularization services in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) Rule for CY2022.
DVAC has urged CMS not to implement the clinical labor data update at this time due to the painful impacts it would cause for patients and front-line health care providers. Data shows that the deep cuts being considered by CMS will threaten to drive office-based dialysis vascular access providers out of business and reduce patient access, undermining quality care in Black, Brown, and low-income communities.
Dr. Gregg Miller, DVAC Health Policy Chair, said, "Congressman Davis is spot-on with his warnings that cuts from CMS will further health care inequity across the country, leave patients with fewer options for life-saving care, further disadvantage people of color, and drive up Medicare spending. Our coalition stands with Congressman Davis and the bipartisan effort to halt these cuts and protect patients."
DVAC is a coalition of medical specialty societies, physicians, and vascular access centers of excellence (VACs) in the office and ASC setting that provide vascular access services to individuals with advanced chronic kidney disease and End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD).
