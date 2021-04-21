WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Merchant Centric, a leader in identifying actionable operational intelligence and reputation management, announced a partnership with dvm360® today.
"It's a privilege to team up with dvm360, the authoritative source for veterinary news," said David Bay, CEO of Merchant Centric. "Working with dvm360® we can share with Veterinarians what millions of Pet Owners are saying they like and dislike about their experiences. Taking action on this will help them increase their satisfaction levels and increase their revenues."
"We are pleased to have Merchant Centric as a new partner and look forward to joint efforts in advancing the veterinary profession together," says Adam Christman, D.V.M., chief veterinary officer of dvm360®.
dvm360®, a leading media-content provider in the veterinary market, has been in operation for more than 50 years. It provides readers with top-of-the-line digital and print content that focuses on every aspect of a veterinary professional's life. dvm360® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, a full-service medical media company in North America. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.
###
About Merchant Centric:
Merchant Centric is the Reputation Management solution that helps thousands of veterinary practices and hospitals improve their online reputation and presence where pet owners visit most. Merchant Centric's solution makes it easy to understand and engage with pet owner feedback. Now vets can focus on actions that will attract more pet owners to increase satisfaction and revenues. For more information, please visit http://www.merchantcentric.com or contact Adam Leff, adam@merchantcentric.com, (818) 889-1688.
Media Contact
Adam Leff, Merchant Centric, +1 8185842073, adam@merchantcentric.com
SOURCE Merchant Centric