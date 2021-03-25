SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DVMPro Inc., a leading provider of diagnostic veterinary equipment for veterinary health professionals, has announced their partnership with MTMC Animal Health to create a nationwide sales presence in the veterinary healthcare equipment market.
DVMPro is pleased to announce that MTMC's partnership will extend to the complete DVMPro product line which currently includes :
Veterinary Monitoring
Ventilators & Anesthesia
Ultrasound
ECG
Infusion Pumps
Pulse Oximetry
Blood Analysis
In addition to the new joint venture with MTMC Animal Health, DVMPro is introducing two new veterinary device lines.
The new Guardian line of veterinary monitors features four top-performing devices. The Guardian monitors come standard with Suntech blood pressure, the optimal blood pressure manufacturer for animals of all sizes. TheGuardian Pro can be equipped with advanced veterinary monitoring features such as EMR integration, Wi-Fi, and central monitoring station networking software. For those who need a practical market on a budget, we also offer the economical Guardian Lite for small to mid-sized veterinary practices.
DVMPro's new ultrasound line features state-of-the-art veterinary ultrasound machines. The DVMPro Clarity Ultrasound, which is already used in most veterinary practices across the country, is being complemented by the introduction of the Omni color ultrasound series. This series features innovative ultrasound technology including Tissue Adaptive Imaging (TAI), multiple data management methods, and an ultra-light design.
The new Guardian veterinary monitor and Omni color ultrasound lines will be unveiled at VMX in Orlando this coming June. They can already be viewed on http://www.dvm-pro.com in the interim. Please forward all inquiries to our sales department by email at info@dvm-pro.com or by phone at (833) 4-DVMPRO.
About DVMPro
DVMPro has been dedicated to bringing quality vet equipment and value to medical equipment dealers around the world. DVMPro strives to provide clients with excellence, by prioritizing their needs dealers get unbeatable prices and reputable brands. This practice has led DVMPro to become trusted by some of the largest medical companies in the world. DVMPro offers US-based support, turnkey sales solutions, hassle-free logistics, national distribution, and buying groups.
DVMPro's unique ability to navigate complex U.S. regulations and logistics associated with importing makes its service unparalleled in the veterinary market.
We are proud to work alongside 150 dealers, multiple high-profile partners, and a sales force of over 10,000 representatives across the country. All of which contribute towards our wholesale market cap of $100B
About MTMC Animal Health
MTMC has partnered with device manufacturers for over 30 years. The MTMC Animal Health branch represents Animal Health companies nationwide by focusing on sales representation with over 100 sales executives, distribution representation, biomedical services, and consulting services.
