DALLAS, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dymatize, one of the world's most trusted sports nutrition brands, is pleased to announce the third annual Women Strong program, beginning June 1, 2020. The six-week program aims to empower and inspire women to get involved in fitness. Women Strong features weekly challenges and giveaways all designed to promote a physically and mentally stronger way of life.
Dymatize encourages women of all fitness levels to join the Women Strong Facebook Group to work together to achieve their health and wellness goals. Participants gain access to daily tips and motivation, healthy recipes, workouts, and inspirational stories from women everywhere.
To reward those who foster a sense of community through fitness, Dymatize established the Women Strong Grant. The Women Strong Grant will award $10,000 annually to an organization that empowers and motivates women to become stronger versions of themselves. This year's grant was awarded to Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF) whose mission is to empower those with physical disabilities to transform their lives through exercise and community. The grant will support female athlete Morgan Stickney, an incoming member of ATF's next class of adaptive athletes.
"We're passionate about inspiring women athletes of all levels – from beginners to experts and expectant mothers to grandmothers – to become the best versions of themselves. This is why we are expanding the Women Strong program," said Annie Seal, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation for Dymatize. "And we couldn't be more thrilled to award Adaptive Training Foundation the inaugural Women Strong Grant. We are inspired by their work in making fitness accessible and applaud how they are helping redefine the fitness industry."
With the help of the Women Strong Grant, ATF will host a group of adaptive athletes for a fitness training program in Carrolton, Texas beginning July 10. Training for each athlete will include functional strength development, cardiovascular endurance, and mindful meditation. The goal of the program is to empower each athlete to redefine their physical and mental strength and transform their lives through exercise and community.
"As an athlete, specifically those of us enduring physical disabilities, it can be easy to get discouraged and think that you won't be able to pursue your dreams," said Morgan Stickney, a double-amputee training for the 2024 Paralympics. "But real strength grows in the moments when you think you can't go on, but you decide to anyway."
Participants of the Women Strong program are encouraged to donate to ATF and help support their mission of helping adaptive athletes create sustainable lifestyle changes. Dymatize will match every donation made to ATF up to $5,000.
For more information about Dymatize's Women Strong program, visit dymatize.com/womenstrong. To donate to ATF visit adaptivetrainingfoundation.org or text the code DYM10 to 20222 to make a $10 donation - standard text messaging rates apply.
About Dymatize
Dymatize is committed to bringing athletes the most innovative and effective sports nutrition products available anywhere. With real science as the backbone for every product, Dymatize works with researchers and scientists from around the world to ensure products support resistance-training and fitness goals without compromising safety. Based in Dallas, Texas, and part of BellRing Brands, Inc., Dymatize manufactures all products in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified facilities and ensures only high-quality ingredients are used. All protein powders are Informed-Choice Certified to ensure they are tested to be banned substance free. For more information about Dymatize and its products, visit www.Dymatize.com.
About BellRing Brands, Inc.
BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein®, Dymatize® and PowerBar®, comprise all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, convenience and specialty.
About Adaptive Training Foundation
Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that focuses not on limitations, but possibilities. Founded by Former NFL linebacker David Vobora and supported through staff and volunteers, the ATF tribe uses physical and motivational techniques to empower people with physical impairments to maximize their capabilities and redefine their futures.