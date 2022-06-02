Dymedix Diagnostics has developed a complete collection of disposable electrodes and sensors for single patient PSG testing
SHOREVIEW, Minn., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dymedix Diagnostics, Inc is Always Innovating; You Asked, We Listened
For many years, Dymedix Diagnostics has received requests to develop a PSG setup kit for the sleep testing community. The concept of a sleep technologist being able to simply pull a kit from a shelf that contains all the essential electrodes and sensors needed to perform a PSG test is quite attractive and is a significant pre-test time saver. And with the CompletePlus contents being entirely disposable, sensor cleaning is eliminated creating additional post-test time savings for sleep technologists. Cross contamination is essentially eliminated with the CompletePlus Disposable Kits which is the most effective infection control solutions for sleep labs. The kits are available for both adult and pediatric patients.
The Benefits of using the Complete Plus Disposable Kit are:
- It's the Perfect Infection Control Solution for Sleep Labs
- Say goodbye to harsh chemical soaking and cleaning of sensors
- It saves the Technologist time and cleaning expense
- It makes it much easier to track and maintain sensor inventory
According to the President of Dymedix, James Moore, "Dymedix is very excited to launch the CompletePlus Disposable PSG Setup Kit at the SLEEP 2022 conference in June. Following numerous requests, we decided it was a good time to create a PSG sensor kit that will streamline purchasing, simplify maintaining inventory, save time for PSG technologists and help prevent cross contamination for patients".
Media Contact
Tammy Hannahs, RRT RPSGT, Dymedix Diagnostics, INC, 888.212.1100, thannahs@dymedix.com
SOURCE Dymedix Diagnostics, INC