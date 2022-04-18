Dymedix Diagnostics, INC has announced that their team will be attending this annual Sleep Medicine Conference as a vendor in the exhibit hall. This highly attended event will take place in downtown Birmingham, Alabama at the newly renovated Sheraton-Birmingham Hotel on April 21-25th. This is the 44th year for this annual conference. Attendees include: physicians, Sleep Technologists, Respiratory Therapists, as well as other allied health professions.
SHOREVIEW, Minn., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dymedix Diagnostics, INC has announced that their team will be attending the Southern Sleep Society Annual Meeting as a vendor in the exhibit hall. This highly attended annual sleep medicine conference will take place in downtown Birmingham, Alabama at the newly renovated Sheraton-Birmingham Hotel on April 21-25th. This is the 44th year for this annual conference. Attendees include: Physicians, Sleep Technologists, Respiratory Therapists, as well as other allied healthcare professionals.
"Dymedix is very excited to participate in the Southern Sleep Society Annual Meeting. We look forward to the exchange of clinical sleep news and information as well as reconnecting with the many clinicians who historically attend this event" says Todd Eiken, RPSGT, FAAST - Vice President of Product Development.
Dymedix offers neonate, pediatric, and adult disposable and reusable sleep diagnostic sensors including airflow, respiratory effort and surface electrodes. Dymedix sensors utilize polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) technology which provides superior quality waveforms for PSG testing.
Dymedix is "Always Innovating" and is consistently striving to develop new products and clinical applications for PVDF technology. The Dymedix team is pleased to be able to present this technology and demonstrate their comprehensive line of disposable sensors at the Southern Sleep Society conference
