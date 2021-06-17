ORANGEBURG, N.Y., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dynarex Corporation, a leader in the medical supply industry, announces its commitment to furthering the health and well-being of diabetes patients with a full line of premium diabetes products.
"Dynarex is committed to making a difference in and improving the day-to-day lives of people living with diabetes," said Dynarex Chief Executive Officer Zalman Tenenbaum. "Today, maintaining good health and resilience is more important than ever. With our top-of-the-line products, we provide the solutions that healthcare providers need to help diabetes patients achieve optimal diabetes management."
Dynarex recognizes that staying healthy and strong can be especially challenging for people living with diabetes as they strive to balance their treatment goals with the demands of work, family, and other commitments. As a provider of top-quality diabetes management products, Dynarex aims to ease some of this stress by providing the essential tools for diabetes management in a one-stop shopping environment.
"We want medical practitioners, caregivers, and patients to know they have a trustworthy, one-stop source for the finest quality diabetes management solutions," Mr. Tenebaum said. "At Dynarex, our guiding principle 'We Care Like Family' shines through in all of our products and in everything we do. That is why we offer a full line of premium supplies at outstanding value with top-notch customer service — all under one roof. This combination truly sets us apart."
See how Dynarex is helping people with diabetes better manage their health by exploring its full line of premium diabetes products at
dynarex.com/disposable-medical-products/patient-care/diabetes.
About Dynarex
Dynarex is a leading medical supply company that provides premium disposable products and durable medical equipment at exceptional value for an unparalleled one-stop shopping experience. Founded in 1967, Dynarex's guiding principle "We Care Like Family" exemplifies a commitment to outstanding quality and customer service that sets the company apart in the marketplace. Today, Dynarex continues to expand its footprint with warehouse locations throughout the United States and distribution partners in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean Islands, Central America, South America, and the Middle East.
To learn more visit dynarex.com or call 1-888-DYNAREX (1-888-396-2739). Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram @dynarexcorp.
Media Contact:
Donna Branca, Digital Marketing Manager
Media Contact
Donna Branca, Dynarex, 1-888-396-2739, d.branca@dynarex.com
SOURCE Dynarex