- Third quarter 2020 HEPLISAV-B® net product revenue highest since launch at $11.6 million, despite impact of COVID-19 - Initial CpG 1018 revenue and deferred revenue totaling $23.4 million in third quarter, with potential 2021 revenue between approximately $130 to $230 million - Conference call to be held today at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT