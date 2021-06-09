(PRNewsfoto/Dynavax Technologies)

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today announced that Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 3:50 p.m. E.T.

The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at http://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. and the European Union for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, pertussis and universal influenza. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Nicole Arndt

narndt@dynavax.com 

510-665-7264

Derek Cole, President

Investor Relations Advisory Solutions

derek.cole@IRadvisory.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynavax-to-present-at-the-goldman-sachs-42nd-annual-global-healthcare-conference-301309437.html

SOURCE Dynavax Technologies

