ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- E.T. Browne Drug Co., manufacturer of Palmer's® Cocoa Butter Formula and Coconut Oil Formula skin and hair care products, announced that its manufacturing facility, Hayward Laboratories, has started producing medical-grade hand sanitizer, to address widespread supply shortages in the wake of COVID-19. Initial production of the disinfectant sanitizer will supply local medical first responders and U.S. Military personnel.
Nearly 300 Hayward employees have committed to leading this effort, which required the East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania manufacturer to mobilize its supply chain within weeks. The Company has started donations to emergency medical responders in the Monroe County, Pennsylvania and Bergen County, New Jersey areas (where they currently operate), as well as provide priority supply to U.S. Military personnel and their families through commissaries and exchanges.
"As a Pennsylvania-based manufacturer, we want to give back on both a national and local level and support the community that has been there for us for over 25 years," said Antone McIntyre, Director of Manufacturing at Hayward. "Not only is our sanitizer benefitting workers on the frontlines, but it is also supporting our local neighborhood by securing jobs for our 300 employees who need to take care of their families during this pandemic."
Despite being a small family business, E.T. Browne was able to secure greatly needed Isopropyl Alcohol supply for the sanitizer from ExxonMobil, whose leaders worked with E.T. Browne to prioritize this critical project. ExxonMobil is the largest producer of Isopropyl Alcohol in the United States, and its cooperation in this effort allowed E.T. Browne and Hayward to begin producing sanitizer for distribution within weeks.
About E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.
E.T. Browne Drug Co. is a family owned business and one of America's oldest skincare companies, proudly manufacturing its products in the U.S. since 1840. Our corporate headquarters is in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey and our manufacturing plant is in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. For 180 years, Palmer's® has been a trusted family brand, providing treatment-oriented products that are passed down from generation to generation. The Company is committed to aiding the fight against COVID-19, and to supporting health, safety and job security during this time of crisis.
