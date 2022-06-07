Eagle TeleRheumatology Joins List of more than 15 Physician Specialties
ATLANTA, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eagle Telemedicine, a pioneer in inpatient telemedicine, today announced the addition of a rheumatology specialty to its growing list of physician telemedicine services. The Eagle TeleRheumatology service is a new specialty added to the company's growing list of 15 specialized telemedicine services offered to hospitals and clinics nationwide to help them overcome the recruiting challenges during the current shortage of specialized physicians.
More than 54 million Americans live with rheumatic disease in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this is expected to grow to 67 million by 2030. Yet, with many practicing rheumatologists estimated to retire and a lack of new physicians entering the field, the number of rheumatologists is expected to decrease 24% to just 4,497 rheumatologists by 2030, This has generated an increased need for rheumatologist access, particularly among regional hospitals in rural communities. The Eagle TeleRheumatology service is rising to meet this increased need.
"The supply of physicians coming out of residency and fellowship programs, particularly in the field of rheumatology, is not keeping up with the rate of retirement for outgoing physicians," said Jason Povio, President and Chief Operating Officer, Eagle Telemedicine. "This has created one of the most difficult recruitment challenges health systems have faced to date. To help bridge the rheumatology staffing gap, Eagle has added TeleRheumatology as a key new specialty to our suite of physician specialties available to deliver virtualized care to hospitals everywhere."
Eagle Telemedicine offers technology-enabled inpatient and specialty care to address the physician shortage challenge. With more than 15 physician specialties, Eagle delivers more than 75,000 patient encounters, annually, to healthcare systems and hospitals in more than 35 states. Offering access to telemedicine specialists, 24/7, Eagle Telemedicine reduces patient referrals, increases physician retention and enhances hospitals' overall quality of care.
Eagle TeleRheumatology specialty services are one of a complete list of telemedicine specialties available to healthcare system customers. From TeleICU and TeleNeurology to TeleCardiology TeleOncology, TelePediatrics, TelePhychiatry and more, Eagle delivers the specialized care hospitals of all sizes require in the face of physician shortages, recruiting challenges or night coverage needs. For more information about Eagle Telemedicine specialty services, visit: https://www.eagletelemedicine.com/telemedicine-services/telemedicine-specialties.
About Eagle Telemedicine
Eagle Telemedicine provides technology-enabled care. Eagle was one of the first companies to emerge in the telemedicine physician service arena and is still pioneering the industry a decade later. It designs, manages and operates telemedicine programs for acute care hospitals, critical access hospitals and long-term acute care hospitals. Eagle's solutions help facilities offer specialized care to underserved communities, eliminate locum support costs, prevent burnout, manage coverage gaps, reduce unnecessary transfers, and increase patient census. Multiple specialties include Hospitalist Medicine, Stroke and Acute Neurology, Psychiatry, Critical Care, Cardiology, Infectious Disease and a range of other specialties in a wide variety of service models. For more information, visit https://www.eagletelemedicine.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eagle-telemedicine.
Media Contact
Erin Jones, Eagle Telemedicine, 1 704.664.2170, ejones@avistapr.com
SOURCE Eagle Telemedicine