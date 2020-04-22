SAN JOSE, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eargo, a medical device company dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with hearing loss, today announced that they are doubling their commitment to healthcare professionals and their families by giving away one million dollars in value of their virtually invisible hearing aids. This offer is an expansion of the company's previous commitment of $500,000 worth of value, as announced on March 30.
There are currently over 800,000 confirmed coronavirus cases within the United States, putting extraordinary pressure on the American healthcare system and the healthcare workers who are asked to care for those infected by the disease. Hearing is now more important than ever given the abundance of critical information being shared, the use of face masks which make it difficult to hear in the best of circumstances, and the increased use of video-conferencing platforms to connect with others. Eargo has agreed to commit one million dollars, through individual discounts of 20 percent, to honor and thank those who are risking their own health to help others in the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To qualify for a 20 percent discount on Eargo products, healthcare workers can call 1-800-266-6060 for a free consultation and to purchase hearing aids for themselves or their families. The discount applies to all of Eargo's products including their latest release, the Neo HiFi.
"These are difficult times for Americans, and especially for the brave doctors and nurses battling COVID-19 every day. It is our responsibility to help in whatever small ways we can," said Christian Gormsen, CEO of Eargo. "In addition to other services Eargo is offering right now, we want to make it easier for healthcare workers and their families to purchase products that could make a life-changing difference in the quality of their lives, or the lives of their loved ones. We've seen an enthusiastic reaction to our initial offer, and decided that expanding it was the right thing for us to do."
In addition to the special pricing for healthcare workers, Eargo is extending Neo HiFi's introductory price of $2,650, a discount of $300, for anyone. Each purchase of a Neo HiFi comes with a 45-day money back guarantee, two-year warranty and lifetime support by Eargo's licensed hearing professionals.
Eargo is also offering several other promotions and services to those in need of hearing aids or support during this difficult time, including:
- Continuing the hearing hotline, offering direct access to Eargo's experienced team of licensed hearing professionals, free of charge. The experts can be reached by calling 1-800-885-HEAR.
- Free, remote hearing checks and consultations for anyone suffering from hearing loss, available here.
- 0% financing for 24 months on all Eargo hearing aids to make them more accessible.
- Waived return fees for extra peace of mind.
About Eargo
Eargo is a medical device company dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with hearing loss. Our innovative product and go-to-market approach address the major challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption, including social stigma, accessibility and cost. We believe our Eargo hearing aids are the first and only virtually invisible, rechargeable, completely-in-canal, FDA regulated, exempt Class I device for the treatment of hearing loss. Our differentiated, consumer-first solution empowers consumers to take control of their hearing with personalized, high-quality hearing support from licensed hearing professionals; all packaged with Eargo devices at less than half the cost of competing hearing aids.