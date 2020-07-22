SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eargo, a medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life of people with hearing loss, announced today that CEO Christian Gormsen has won two 2020 Comparably Awards for the categories of "Best CEOs for Diversity" and "Best CEOs for Women."
Eargo won both awards in 2019, a reflection of its continued efforts in building a diverse and welcoming environment for all employees. It is the only med tech or telecare company recognized on this year's list of Best CEOs for Diversity.
"I'm honored and grateful to be recognized by our employees for a second time, and will continue to strive to provide the best experience possible to all who work at Eargo," said Gormsen. "To be the only medtech or telecare company on the Best CEOs for Diversity list means a lot to me and I'm glad we're setting a strong example for the industry."
Comparably Awards are derived from nearly 10 million sentiment ratings provided anonymously by employees across 50,000 U.S. companies. All CEOs included on the lists rank in the top 5% of approval ratings by employees of color and women, respectively.
About Eargo
Eargo is a medical device company dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with hearing loss. Our innovative product and go-to-market approach address the major challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption, including social stigma, accessibility and cost. We believe our Eargo hearing aids are the first and only virtually invisible, rechargeable, completely-in-canal, FDA regulated, exempt Class I device for the treatment of hearing loss. Our differentiated, consumer-first solution empowers consumers to take control of their hearing. Consumers can purchase online or over the phone and get personalized and convenient consultation and support from licensed hearing professionals via phone, text, email or video chat. The Eargo solution is offered to consumers at approximately half the cost of competing hearing aids purchased through traditional channels in the United States.
The company's 4th generation product, the Eargo Neo HiFi was launched in January and features increased bandwidth, improved feedback cancellation, and a sophisticated wind noise reduction algorithm for enhanced performance processing speech outdoors. The Eargo Neo HiFi is available for purchase here.