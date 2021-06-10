Tempe, Arizona, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2021 RAL NAT CON Early Bird Registration is Underway
RAL NAT CON – The annual Residential Assisted Living National Convention and Inner Circle meeting will be taking place live and in-person.
The 2021 event theme is "The Year of Innovation."
Last October, the online experience was a success during the pandemic, but attendees are filling seats fast for the annual gathering.
About 800 industry movers and shakers are coming together to grow the assisted living industry.
Homeowners and industry leaders have already started registering to assemble in Phoenix, Arizona, for RAL NAT CON.
Three keynote speakers will bring priceless knowledge for building successful toolboxes for every entrepreneur:
- Teepa Snow, Alzheimer's & Dementia Expert, Founder of Positive Approach® to Care (PAC)
- Gary Chapman, New York Times Bestseller Author, Pastor, Speaker, and Counselor of The Five Love Languages
- Brent Kesler, Founder of the Money Multiplier Method
Participants will network during cocktail receptions, connect with industry vendors, and enjoy a banquet awards dinner at the Arizona Grand Resort.
There will also be many expert guests presenting dynamic teaching sessions throughout the convention agenda.
Entrepreneurs registering now are receiving the limited-time early bird pricing offer.
REGISTER TODAY WHILE SPACE IS AVAILABLE
Residential Assisted Living National Convention
Inner-Circle Members Only
September 30, 2021
Convention Expert Sessions
October 1st - 2nd, 2021
Media Contact
Isabelle Guarino, RALNA, 480-708-7697, Isabelle@RALAcademy.com
SOURCE RALNA