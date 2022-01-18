This chart shows how survival time in mice declines sharply when both the genes TRAF6 and Tet2 are lacking during a pre-leukemia state. A study published Jan. 18, 2022, in Cell Stem Cell, indicates that TRAF6, which otherwise increases risk for certain cancers only during excessive activity, can also increase cancer risk in combination with low levels of Tet2. Achieving a balanced level of TRAF6 activity can reduce this risk, according to experts at Cincinnati Children's