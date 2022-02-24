WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, EarPeace announced they are partnering with The House Institute to raise awareness around safe listening on World Hearing Day. EarPeace will create a special edition line of custom branded earplugs and donate 50% of sales to the House Institute Foundation. This limited edition product can be purchased at: https://www.earpeace.com/collections/limited-edition-earpeace/products/house-institute-foundation-x-earpeace-world-hearing-day-2022.
With hearing loss the third most common chronic physical condition in the U.S. among adults after hypertension and arthritis, it is twice as prevalent as diabetes or cancer. More than one in two adults in the U.S. that do not have noisy jobs are reported to have hearing damage from loud noises they encounter in their everyday lives, and at least 700 million of these people will require access to ear and hearing care and other rehabilitation services unless action is taken. And, although noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) can't be reversed, it is 100% preventable.
The House Institute is one of the most well-known hearing and neuroscience medical institutions in the world. Founded in 1946 by Dr. Howard House, the Foundation began by treating patients with hearing loss while also offering courses and techniques for ear surgery. Dr. House was also at the vanguard of education, launching the first educational campaign aimed at manufacturers to inform them of the adverse effects of excessive noise on hearing. The House Institute also developed standards for NIHL that were adopted by the government's Occupational Safety and Health Administration in 1956. Dr. Howard House's brother, Dr. William House, revolutionized the use of the cochlear implant that helped to restore hearing for millions of people. Today, the Foundation focuses on ear and neuroscience research, education, and global hearing health.
"The House Institute changes lives in profound ways. I joined the Foundation board last year, and creating a special campaign for World Hearing Day was a natural fit. Raising awareness and funding for the Foundation aligns beautifully with our mission to keep people hearing for a lifetime in the loud environments they love," said Jay Clark, Founder and CEO of EarPeace. "The 2022 World Hearing Day theme, 'to hear for life, listen with care,' speaks to our decades long effort to change the way people consider their hearing health and options to protect it. As Covid recedes and people gear up for music festival season, the World Hearing Day key message is perfectly timed."
World Hearing Day is organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and calls on governments, industry partners, and civil society to raise awareness for and implement evidence-based standards that promote safe listening. The key message is that maintaining good hearing across the life course and preventing hearing loss requires ear and hearing care. Many common causes of hearing loss can be prevented, including hearing loss caused by exposure to loud sounds. 'Safe listening' can mitigate the risk of hearing loss associated with recreational sound exposure. Last year, the WHO released their first World Report on Hearing and estimated that nearly 2.5 billion people worldwide ─ or 1 in 4 people ─ will be living with some degree of hearing loss by 2050.
"Jay's innovation around hearing safety brings a unique perspective to our board. We are grateful for EarPeace's support of our mission. We see a lot of patients with preventable hearing loss, and want to encourage people that protecting their hearing is extremely important. We're pleased to collaborate with EarPeace on World Hearing Day to provide the right tools to prevent noise induced hearing loss," stated Dr. William Slattery, President of the House Clinic and Foundation Board Chair.
"Protecting hearing, especially for younger people, is a core part of House Institute Foundation education efforts. Hearing protection is necessary in today's loud world. Partnerships like this one are critical to reducing noise induced hearing loss. We really appreciate the work that Jay and the EarPeace team have done to help fund our mission,' stated Jeremy Sidell, Executive Director for the House Institute Foundation.
On a mission to save the world's hearing and prevent NIHL, EarPeace hasn't stopped at revolutionizing hearing protection options. Recently granted their second patent for their PRO line of Music and Moto ear plugs, they continue to lead the charge in how people value their hearing health as well as efforts to reduce the epidemic of hearing loss and tinnitus. EarPeace is trusted by NPR, Metallica, RedBull, Phish, Lollapalooza, and more.
About EarPeace:
EarPeace revolutionized hearing protection in 2008 with a discreet, comfortable, high-fidelity earplug built not only for musicians, but for all the fans at the event. This same technology was customized for motorsports, travel, anyone that needs a safety product, and for everyone that needs a good night's sleep. The innovation by EarPeace continues today with new patents, products, technologies, and accessories designed to "enhance your experience." Festivals, motorcycle rallies, and events all over the world depend on EarPeace to keep their stars and fans safe, comfortable, and ready for the next event. EarPeace's promise is simple – you will hear and feel better when you wear EarPeace. For more information, visit: https://www.earpeace.com.
About The House Institute Foundation:
The House Institute Foundation (HIF) is a leading hearing health nonprofit focusing on neuroscience and ear research, education, and global hearing health. Neurotologist Howard P. House, MD, founded the institute in 1946 with a goal of creating a world where "all may hear." For over 75 years, HIF has been making groundbreaking discoveries in hearing science, providing professional and public health education programs, and increasing access to treatments, technology, and training in high-need communities locally and worldwide. For more information, visit: HIFLA.org.
