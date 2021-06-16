DENTON, Texas , June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Worlds of Wow, a Texas interior design firm, released a special report, "Easing Anxieties in Pediatric Patients". The report brings awareness to the positive impact design has on the wellbeing of pediatric patients.
Children begin to become aware of doctor visits around the age of three to six. 89% of parents surveyed said the biggest source of fear for their child involved getting a shot. One out of five parents says that it is hard to concentrate on what the doctor or nurse says when their child is upset.
In this special report, Worlds of Wow interviews three pediatric dental practices with playful interior designs. Each unique custom office interior changed dread to delight for the young patients and their parents.
The report covers:
- How a fun environment leads to long-term relationships
- Causes of anxiety in young patients
- Tips for accommodating patients with special needs
- How to create a custom, colorful fun space for young patients
Medical offices can be sterile, which can scare and intimidate children. An intentionally designed office can feel welcoming and remove the dread of return visits. Creating a space that makes kids feel excited can make a huge difference in how they take care of their health and their willingness to attend appointments.
The report can be downloaded for free at http://www.worldsofwow.com/case-studies/easing-anxiety-in-pediatric-patients.
About Worlds of Wow
Worlds of Wow, a PlayCore company, is a team of artists, problem solvers, and makers committed to the idea that intentionally designed spaces have the power to build community, connect families, and create opportunities for kids of all abilities to play together. We help our clients better understand their vision, help clarify its purpose, and bring it to life using play, 3D decor, interactive elements, technology, and murals.
About PlayCore
PlayCore is a purpose-driven company committed to building stronger communities around the world by advancing play and recreation. The company infuses scholarly learning, through its Center for Outreach, Research, and Education, into its comprehensive family of brands. PlayCore combines best-in-class educational programming with the most comprehensive portfolio of play and recreation products and services to create tailored solutions that match the unique needs of each community served. Learn more at playcore.com
