YPSILANTI, Mich., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Hospital is using more medical related clothing than normal in handling the COVID-19 pandemic, so much so that it is making daily use of the three 60-gallon washing machines and four dryers in Eastern Michigan University's Student Athlete Performance Center (SAPC), located next to Rynearson Football Stadium.
It's a highly convenient arrangement, as the SAPC is located kiddie corner from the St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Hospital complex.
"We're gratified that we can extend this kind of help to the hospital, which is doing such exceptional work in confronting this crisis," said Scott Wetherbee, vice president and director of EMU Athletics. "We all want to play a role in helping the community at this time, and community service has and always will be central to our mission in EMU Athletics."
The arrangement began when the hospital reached out to the University to see if industrial washers and dryers were available on campus, and Wetherbee shared information about Eastern Athletics' facility and its capabilities.
Hospital staff handles the laundry process, including the several steps of precautions required. The EMU staff involved arrives early to open the facility and loading dock area for hospital rucks.
"We stay on site to make sure there are no issues with the machines or other needs that arise," said EMU equipment manager Ben Herman, adding that EMU staff sanitizes the room once hospital staff leave for the day.
Other efforts from EMU include opening up housing units in the Village complex for St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Hospital staff, and donating more than 100,000 pieces of cleaning and protective equipment to the hospital. EMU graduate nursing students, staff and alumni are also working at various area Coronavirus drive-through testing sites.
