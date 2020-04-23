WINDSOR, Conn., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 26 years as President and Chief Executive Officer of Easterseals Capital Region & Eastern Connecticut, Allen S. Gouse, PhD, has announced his retirement.
Through Gouse's vision and leadership, the award-winning organization serves as a leading provider of services and a powerful advocate for people with disabilities, veterans, seniors and their families. An indispensable resource on which individuals, families and the community rely, Easterseals Capital Region & Eastern Connecticut delivers medical and vocational rehabilitation programs, veterans and military family services, and neuropsychological services as one of the largest practices in the state. Gouse has been a trusted community steward throughout his tenure at Easterseals, advocating for the disability community while engaging corporate, foundation and individual donors to support the organization's home- and community-based programs which respond to their needs.
"Allen's commitment to people with disabilities, veterans, seniors and their families makes our community a better place for all of us to live," said V. Vanessa Williams, chair of the organization's board of directors. "It has been our good fortune to impact the lives of so many individuals and families as a result of Allen's leadership. We look forward to his continued role as a consultant during the coming year to onboard our new leader and to continue to secure support for local programs as well as for many delivered by Easterseals throughout the country."
Gouse developed innovative programs for Easterseals throughout his tenure including a first of its kind comprehensive program for veterans, supporting transition and adjustment as veterans and their families face the challenges of civilian life and a leading neuropsychology practice in the State of Connecticut, serving the full lifespan from pre-school children with autism spectrum disorders to individuals with acquired brain injuries to seniors with aging-related cognitive deterioration. He also developed an array of social enterprises operated by Easterseals which directly employ individuals with severe disabilities who might otherwise might not have access to employment; these businesses include secure document destruction, mailroom operations, warehouse operations and janitorial services.
Gouse has secured significant funding to grow and strengthen services delivered by Easterseals Capital Region & Eastern Connecticut including $2.5M for development of the organization's comprehensive Veterans Rally Point service center; $2M for capital projects including conversion of the Easterseals transportation fleet to alternative fuel; $1.8M for employment services for Seniors; and $500K for vital services for Connecticut's homeless veterans population.
During his career, Gouse expanded the service footprint of the organization from seven Hartford-area towns to become a major service resource for 77 cities and towns throughout Hartford, Tolland, Windham, New London, and Middlesex Counties. In the past two years alone, Easterseals has increased the number of people it has served by 157%, having served over 3,600 individuals in need in 2019.
Gouse earned his PhD in Applied Organizational Psychology from St. Louis University with areas of specialization that include health care services delivery, program evaluation and analysis, and community psychology.
"It is my honor and privilege to serve individuals who might not otherwise be included, valued and empowered as members of our community," Gouse said. "My career with Easterseals, at the local community level and as part of its Affiliate Leadership Council, has provided me with critical knowledge and life-changing experiences. This will serve to inform my new role as I offer my expertise locally, regionally and in support of national goals for the Easterseals Network."
