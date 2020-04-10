LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Breathe, the most popular online CPAP store, serves as a trusted source of information and CPAP supplies for millions of people with obstructive sleep apnea. Now, with the progression of the Coronavirus pandemic, Easy Breathe has made it a priority to not only keep people supplied with the equipment they need, but also ensure they are up-to-date on recent information regarding CPAPs, BiLevels/BiPAPs, and COVID-19.
Recently, there have been several articles, including a statement from the FDA, considering CPAP machines as possible treatment for milder cases of COVID-19. Here is a summary of findings:
- According to a March 22 statement on COVID-19 treatment options1, the FDA is recommending "other alternatives [to ventilators] that should be considered such as devices for treating sleep apnea, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices" 1
- In a FOX News interview2, Dr. Marc Siegel stated that he has received "lots of questions" about using CPAP to treat COVID-19 symptoms, especially breathing problems. He replied, "I think the answer is probably yes… [CPAP] probably can help" 2
- Professor John Banzhaf of George Washington University suggested "[CPAPs] should more properly be termed life-saving stop-gap ventilators during the current crisis" in an article for ValueWalk 3
Many CPAP users have expressed concerns that these articles will increase the demand for CPAPs and CPAP supplies, potentially leading to stock outs nationwide. As of now, Easy Breathe continues to maintain a complete inventory of products, including CPAPs, BiPAPs/BiLevels, and all the necessary supplies. "For Easy Breathe, it is our highest priority to ensure that CPAP users continue to get the products they need during the COVID-19 outbreak," says CEO and Founder Nick Weiss. "For that reason, we have ordered and received extra inventory of our most popular products." To service its customers, Easy Breathe will remain open during the COVID-19 outbreak and will continue delivering CPAP products in as little as one business day.
As always, if you are showing any symptoms of COVID-19, please make sure to follow the CDC recommendations to self-quarantine and contact your doctor for medical advice.
