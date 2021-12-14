AVERILL PARK, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With Christmas and New Year's just around the corner, the American Meditation Institute will present a free webinar January 6 that provides down to earth instruction on how to resolve life's stressful challenges. Led by Leonard Perlmutter, internationally recognized authority on the use of the Conscience as holistic Mind/Body Medicine and author of the new book YOUR CONSCIENCE, a distinguished panel of Yoga Scientists will share their own personally designed experiments with using the Conscience to successfully transform stress into gifts of happiness, health and security.
Perlmutter implores people to start experimenting with their own Conscience this New Year—and to see for themselves the kinds of positive changes that develop in their lives—with no stress involved! He reminds his students, "Whatever your New Years' resolution turns out to be, you're always best off if you start small: give up that second piece of pie, but thoroughly enjoy the first piece without guilt. Make a commitment to smile more, pause and take a breath before engaging in difficult conversations, or replace your afternoon coffee with a cup of hot water. Try the experiment for a week and notice how you feel." According to Perlmutter, "If it isn't easy, it isn't the right experiment. Start small. But start somewhere. Give yourself the gift of intention—toward better health, improved relationships, greater creativity, joy and self-confidence."
The webinar will be interactive, providing time for attendees to participate in Q&A.
"YOUR CONSCIENCE, The Key to Unlock Limitless Wisdom and Creativity and Solve All of Life's Challenges" by Leonard Perlmutter with Jenness Cortez Perlmutter; AMI Publishers; First Edition; Nonfiction; Self-Help and Personal Growth; Release Date: September 7, 2021; Paperback: $14.95 ISBN 9780975375266.
Leonard Perlmutter (Ram Lev) is the founder of The American Meditation Institute and originator of National Conscience Month. Mr. Perlmutter's first book, The Heart and Science of Yoga® was endorsed by Dean Ornish MD, Larry Dossey MD and Bernie Siegel MD. Over the past 26 years, he has served on the faculties of the New England Institute of Ayurvedic Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts and the International Himalayan Yoga Teachers Association in Calgary, Canada. He has taught workshops on the benefits of the conscience, meditation and Yoga Science at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Kaiser Permanente, numerous schools of Medicine, The New York Times forum on Yoga, the Commonwealth Club of California, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Association of Graduates. Since 2009, Leonard's Foundation Course on Yoga Science has been certified for continuing medical education credits by the American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association.
The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, meditation and its allied disciplines. In its holistic approach to wellness and education, AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western science. At the present time, The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of online classes on how to use Your Conscience. AMI also publishes "Transformation" a quarterly journal of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine.
