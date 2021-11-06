OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eat REAL and YMCAs across California are joining forces to launch a #7DaySugarChallenge that runs from November 8 to November 14. The goal is to highlight the benefits of removing added sugars from the everyday diet.
"Kicking sugar is one of the most transformational changes we can make for our health and our future." Dr. Robert Lustig, Eat REAL's Chief Science Officer, stated.
Eat REAL and YMCAs strive to educate Californians on healthy habits to weave into their everyday lives to help create happy, healthy organs. This challenge inspires participants to understand how our food system needs to improve and to take control of their health.
"California YMCAs share a common goal with our partners at Eat REAL: supporting healthy lifestyles for all Californians," Kris Lev-Twombly, California State Alliance of YMCAs Chief Executive Officer, said. "The 7 Day Sugar Challenge helps Californians experience how added sugars affect our physical and mental wellbeing. It gives us the opportunity to take control of our health together through delicious real food, healthy beverages, and the simple physical activities we enjoy."
Hundreds of leaders across California, including celebrity Dr. Mark Hyman, are participating and choosing to focus on good mood foods.
Say yes to the #7DaySugarChallenge and challenge your coworkers, family, and friends to join you. Together, you'll learn more about how added sugars affect the body and our well-being by signing up at http://www.sugarchallenge.org.
The YMCA is a national 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing health, empowering youth, and strengthening communities. With 30 charitable YMCA associations and 3 Armed Services YMCAs across the State of California, we work together to invest in our kids, our health and our neighbors.
Eat REAL® is a 501(c) (3) Children's Health nonprofit organization based in Richmond, California. Eat REAL is dedicated to transforming food in K-12 schools, creating a healthier and more equitable next generation and planet. Eat REAL works with school district food service leaders to raise the bar and make food in schools more nutritious, delicious, and sustainable. Eat REAL's school certification program reaches over 300 schools and 200,000 students. The nonprofit works to put real food within reach of all the children.
Media Contact
Nikki Van Ausdall, YMCA of the East Bay, 1 51084868407, nvanausdall@ymcaeastbay.org
SOURCE YMCA of the East Bay