IPSWICH, Mass., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DynaMed®, an EBSCO Clinical Decisions resource, is named the top performing point-of-care clinical reference tool in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report. KLAS, a research firm that specializes in monitoring and reporting the performance of health care vendors, found that DynaMed is ranked the number one clinical decision support point-of-care reference tool among health care organizations. This is the second consecutive year that DynaMed is ranked the number one clinical decision support point-of-care reference tool, and the fourth year the tool has been included in the Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report.
Each year, KLAS publishes the Best in KLAS report, ranking vendors across the many technology and services markets within health care. DynaMed, EBSCO Information Services' flagship evidence-based, clinical decision information resource, is designed to reduce time to answer for clinicians and provide the most useful information to health care professionals at the point of care.
KLAS President Adam Gale says, "Each year, thousands of health care professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the health care industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."
DynaMed Editor in Chief Peter Oettgen, MD, FACC, FAHA, FACP, says the KLAS report is a vital means of assessing the quality of the health care IT market. "Clinicians are faced with the immeasurable challenge of keeping pace with clinical evidence while providing exceptional patient care. We are encouraged to hear that health care professionals consider DynaMed to be an integral part of their practice that helps them navigate this challenge."
To view the 2022 Best in KLAS report, visit: https://klasresearch.com/report/2022-best-in-klas-awards-software-and-professional-services/2770. To see the Clinical Decision Support - Point of Care Clinical Reference segment, visit: https://klasresearch.com/best-in-klas-ranking/clinical-decision-support-point-of-care-clinical-reference/2022/232.
About EBSCO Information Services
EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is the preeminent provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. EBSCO's Clinical Decisions suite of products is designed to improve patient care by providing healthcare professionals with the most current, evidence-based answers to clinical questions as they arise at the point of care. EBSCO Information Services is a division of EBSCO Industries, Inc., a family owned company since 1944. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.
About KLAS Research
KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more about KLAS at klasresearch.com.
