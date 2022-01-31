IPSWICH, Mass., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) and HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) have created the Healthcare Insights and Innovations Council, a group of 250 thought leaders, clinicians, academics, and experts, to capture and share insights on issues, opportunities and trends in the healthcare industry.
The Healthcare Insights and Innovations Council members will be appointed for 10-month terms and participate in surveys, polls, interviews, and product reviews related to point-of-care services. Findings from the group will be published quarterly in the Healthcare Insights and Innovations Council Report ("The Quarterly Report"), designed to share industry intelligence among Council members and those working in the healthcare industry.
EBSCO Executive Vice President of Clinical Decisions Betsy Jones says that in a rapidly evolving industry, it is vital that organizations come together to share best practices and insights to improve patient care and point-of-care services. "The Healthcare Insights and Innovations Council is intended to gather the best minds in the healthcare industry to provide helpful information and data to those working at the point of care. Together with HealthStream, we look to uncover key findings and disseminate them broadly."
Trisha Coady, RN, BSN, General Manager & Senior Vice President, Workforce Development, HealthStream says that the Healthcare Insights and Innovations Council's findings are intended to empower healthcare employees to deliver the highest quality of patient care. "In today's healthcare landscape where resources are often limited and staff is stretched thin, we believe in the power of collaborative knowledge and utilizing advanced resources. We hope that through the Healthcare Insights and Innovations Council and its publication, The Quarterly Report, we can make a positive impact."
Nominations for the Healthcare Insights and Innovations Council are now being accepted.
To submit a nomination, visit: https://solutions.thegrandviewgroup.com/hiic-nomination/.
To sign up for a free copy of The Quarterly Report, visit: https://solutions.thegrandviewgroup.com/hiic-nm-quarterlyreports/.
About EBSCO Information Services
EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is the preeminent provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. EBSCO's Clinical Decisions suite of products are designed to improve patient care by providing healthcare professionals with the most current, evidence-based answers to clinical questions as they arise at the point of care. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.
About HealthStream
HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations' greatest asset: their people. Our unified suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare organizations across the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, nurse & staff scheduling, clinical education, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream's corporate office is in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit http://www.healthstream.com or call 800-521-0574.
