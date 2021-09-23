IPSWICH, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) was selected as this year's recipient of the 2021 International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) Innovation of the Year for Technology Integration Award. EBSCO received the award for its work on Dynamic Health™, the company's evidence-based tool designed for nurses and allied health professionals. Dynamic Health helps nurses and allied health professionals master skills, obtain fast answers to questions and foster an evidence-based culture and critical thinking.
IACET, the developers of the original Continuing Education Unit (CEU), ensures through a rigorous accreditation process that continuing education and training programs deliver high-quality instruction. IACET's annual awards honor companies that significantly contribute to the field of continuing education and training by following and/or exceeding the ANSI/IACET 2018-1 Standard for Continuing Education and Training (ANSI).
Dynamic Health is a robust platform including nursing and allied health skill and competency development content. In February 2021, the resource expanded to provide clinical decision support tools, including evidence-based disease and conditions topics, signs and symptoms, test and labs and care interventions. Dynamic Health makes it easy for nurses to earn contact hours with in-context continuing education, which allows users to generate continuing education opportunities each time they use the tool to answer a clinical question.
EBSCO Chief Nursing Officer and Dynamic Health Editor-in-Chief Diane Hanson says IACET's support of continuing education and training programs is vital to the success of adult learners looking to enhance their skills. "IACET continues to raise standards for resources like Dynamic Health that are looking to deliver successful learning outcomes for adult learners and improve outcomes for patients."
As an IACET Accredited Provider, EBSCO offers IACET CEUs for its learning events that comply with the ANSI/IACET Continuing Education and Training Standard.
EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is the preeminent provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. EBSCO's Clinical Decisions suite of products are designed to improve patient care by providing healthcare professionals with the most current, evidence-based answers to clinical questions as they arise at the point of care. EBSCO Information Services is a division of EBSCO Industries, Inc., a family owned company since 1944. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.
