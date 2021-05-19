IPSWICH, Mass., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) announces the release of DynaMed® Decisions, a groundbreaking, HIPAA-compliant clinical decision support solution designed to enhance clinical decision-making, decrease burden on clinicians and drive meaningful patient engagement. DynaMed Decisions allows clinicians to deliver effective, patient-centered, personalized care, enabled by deep integration into the EHR and clinical workflow.
DynaMed Decisions helps clinicians personalize cases based on each patient's unique data by utilizing SMART on FHIR, HIPAA-compliant EHR integration, embedding the solution into optimal clinical workflows and saving clinicians valuable time. The solution offers a robust collection of tools including decision aids, advanced clinical calculators and shared decision-making instruments which offer visual representations of risks, harms and benefits of various treatments, and customized clinical guidance. This next-level set of evidence-based resources brings patients closer to the decision-making process, allowing them to take an active role in their health care, resulting in improved engagement, satisfaction and outcomes.
The evidence-based tools found in DynaMed Decisions are created by a team of clinical experts who continuously monitor the latest clinical evidence and research and update content regularly to match best practices. Content is created by the same experts who produce EBSCO's flagship clinical resource, DynaMed®, which was named 2021 Best in KLAS for Clinical Decision Support.
EBSCO's Executive Vice President for Clinical Decisions Betsy Jones says the solution was developed to help put patients at the center of care. "Shared decision-making and the use of patient decision aids result in more informed decisions, improved patient engagement and satisfaction, as well as reduced costs. DynaMed Decisions helps patients take an active role in their health care decision-making and saves time for clinicians, creating a positive experience for the patient and clinician."
EBSCO's Vice President of Technology for Clinical Decisions Farhan Ahmad says that making an advanced clinical decision involves time and effort for the clinician. "Because DynaMed Decisions is integrated into the EHR, the tools can connect seamlessly to the patient's record and gather data for the clinician, saving valuable time and allowing them to spend more time engaging with patients."
For more information on DynaMed Decisions, visit: https://www.ebsco.com/health-care/products/dynamed-decisions.
About EBSCO Information Services
EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is the preeminent provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. EBSCO's Clinical Decisions suite of products are designed to improve patient care by providing healthcare professionals with the most current, evidence-based answers to clinical questions as they arise at the point of care. EBSCO Information Services is a division of EBSCO Industries, Inc., a family-owned company since 1944. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.
