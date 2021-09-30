IPSWICH, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Serials Price Projection Report from EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is now available. The report projects that the overall effective publisher price increases for academic and academic medical libraries are expected to be (before any currency impact) in the range of three to five percent for individual titles and one to three percent for e-journal packages.
EBSCO releases the Serials Price Projections based on surveys of a wide range of publishers and reviews of historical serials pricing data to assist information professionals as they make budgeting decisions for the renewals season. The Serials Price Projection Report looks at market dynamics highlighting many topics and trends that impact the scholarly information marketplace, including how economic factors influence publisher pricing, library budget challenges, e-journal packages, Open Access (OA), and the non-renewal of print subscriptions.
Publisher price increases are back for the 2022 renewal season and library budgets remain a top concern in the information marketplace. The Read & Publish model of OA had gained traction, especially in Europe, but it is undetermined whether this will in fact have the desired impact of lowering overall spend on information. E-journal packages still have the most significant impact on library budgets and librarians continue to research the value of the larger budget expenditures.
Although the serial price forecasts are based upon careful analysis, EBSCO recommends caution when using these projections, as they rely on historical trends and current estimates. EBSCO will update the projection information if economic conditions warrant it.
