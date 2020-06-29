CHICAGO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ECG Management Consultants, a US-based healthcare consulting firm, recently launched a refresh of its corporate website, www.ecgmc.com. The new site enhances the user experience, incorporates new brand elements, and adds 40 pages detailing ECG's service offerings.
"Our commitment is to our clients, and the refreshed website clearly models this," said ECG's president, Steve Messinger. "We've introduced new navigation elements to allow visitors to explore our offerings based on who they are and the services they need. It's about making our site a multidimensional experience for anyone who visits."
New and updated site elements focus on:
- Organization-based navigation and content pages.
- Service line–focused navigation and content pages.
- Performance transformation services.
- Diversity and inclusion initiatives.
- New brand colors and design elements.
- Enhanced thought leadership section.
Further website enhancements are planned throughout 2020 and 2021 to continuously improve the site's usability and the quality of content. "A website is a living, breathing thing, and we will always be working to make it the best possible representation of ECG and the exceptional work our consultants do," said Adam Swietek, Marketing Director. The refresh marks ECG's first major website update since 2015, when the firm embarked on a full refresh of its brand.
Visit www.ecgmc.com to see the refreshed website.
For more information, please contact Adam Swietek at 312-637-6837.
About ECG Management Consultants
With knowledge and expertise built over the course of nearly 50 years, ECG is a national consulting firm that is leading healthcare forward. ECG offers a broad range of strategic, financial, operational, and technology-related consulting services to providers, building multidisciplinary teams to meet each client's unique needs—from discrete operational issues to enterprise-wide strategic and financial challenges. ECG is an industry leader, offering specialized expertise to hospitals, health systems, medical groups, academic medical centers, children's hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare payers. As an independent affiliate, ECG collaborates with the Siemens Healthineers' global Enterprise Services business, providing subject matter expertise, smart counsel, and pragmatic solutions.