Increasing Demand for Social Services Support Requires Social Workers, Government Agencies, Nonprofit Organizations, and Communities to Seek New Solutions to Streamline Working Together for Better Outcomes
JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ECINS, a social enterprise dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable people and empowering the practitioners who serve them with a highly collaborative case management system, announces its participation in the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) Conference held June 22-25, 2022 at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, DC.
The conference, which includes more than 2,000 social workers, industry professionals, and thought leaders, is an opportunity for professional development, continued education, and networking through thought-provoking conversations on the most pressing issues facing social work professionals worldwide.
Solutions based in digitally accessible, secure tech-driven collaboration
Today, social workers are facing a confluence of challenges, including the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and frighteningly high levels of drug abuse, homelessness, food insecurity, mental health challenges, and more. Responding to these urgent needs requires an all-in approach that helps social workers do more with less. A purpose-built, cloud-based, highly secure case management system, ECINS is capable of solving just about any case management problem that exists.
"ECINS exists to empower communities and the practitioners who serve their various needs," explains Gary Pettengell, co-founder and CEO at ECINS. "We know that collaboration is critical to these efforts, and we are honored to introduce today's social workers to a system designed to meet their very specific needs at this year's NASW Conference."
Global provider focuses on improving outcomes in US, streamlining processes for over-tasked social workers
ECINS' case management software is the most widely used multi-agency collaboration tool in the U.K. and is rapidly expanding around the world. The system allows communities to provide a seamless, integrated, and collaborative case management experience, resulting in a more complete picture of the issues that matter most. With no user licenses, ECINS includes everything – from training and customization to partner access and a robust communications portal – at a simple, singular cost.
ECINS is available for all sectors of social and human services and has been endorsed by The School Social Work Association of America (SSWAA), a membership organization empowering school social workers and promoting the profession of school social work. Speaking on the partnership, Rebecca Oliver, Executive Director of SSWAA shared: "ECINS is exactly what school social workers need in today's world – we've never come across anything as all-encompassing. Our goal is to get this in the hands of as many schools and districts as possible, ultimately using the system as a foundation for standardizing best practices in school social work across America."
For the more than 700,000 people working as social workers across all sectors, the increased demands on their valuable services present a challenge and an opportunity to update their practices and procedures to best serve people in need. Their success is predicated on their unparalleled skills and training, and it's empowered by collaboration as people are best supported when multifaceted support systems meet them where they are.
