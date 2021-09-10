HERNDON, Va., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ECLAT Health Solutions, Inc. (ECLAT), a leading provider of global and domestic revenue cycle management (RCM) services, announced today that Gabe Stein has been named the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead the payer business and also grow the provider practice. The founder and sitting Chief Executive Officer at ECLAT Health Solutions, Inc., Karthik Polsani, will serve as Group CEO and Board Member. Mr. Stein will report to Mr. Polsani to integrate growth strategies that will provide expanded solutions for new and existing client partnerships.
Gabe Stein joins ECLAT with more than 20 years of executive experience growing Healthcare organizations and working to create innovative changes for companies seeking technology-enabled, SaaS solutions. Stein offers a unique and well-rounded perspective having worked in both the payer and provider verticals. Gabe Stein was founder and CEO of Peak Health Solutions, and most recently served as Executive Vice President at GeBBs Healthcare Solutions. His skillful development of value-added strategy has made him an invaluable asset to ECLAT as it focuses on the next stage of growth.
"As an influential healthcare leader in the industry, it is with great pleasure that we welcome Gabe into the ECLAT Family," said Karthik. ECLAT's Chief Operating Officer, Sneha Polsani shared "Looking forward to welcoming Gabe as a member of ECLAT's C-Suite. There is no doubt in my mind that Gabe's strategic thinking will curate innovative revenue solutions for our clients. We can't wait to see where this takes us."
"I am excited to join the ECLAT team and look forward to building on the excellent reputation the company has built around quality and delivery in the revenue cycle space," said Gabe. "We are excited to expand the business lines with technology-enabled solutions to grow the company while maintaining high-quality services as our primary focus."
Since 2008, ECLAT Health Solutions, Inc. (ECLAT) has delivered the fastest, most accurate, flexible, and affordable coding solutions on the market. ECLAT's unparalleled 3-Tier high-quality solutions caters to hospitals, health systems and physician practices, nationwide. Recognized as one of Inc.'s 5000 fastest-growing private companies, our current suite of end-to-end RCM services offers customized scalable results as an extension of our clients' team. For more info, visit http://www.eclathealth.com.
