MANSFIELD, Mass., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eClinical Solutions LLC, a global provider of cloud-based enterprise software and software-driven clinical data services that accelerate digital clinical initiatives, is pleased to announce that CEO and Co-founder, Raj Indupuri, was selected to the PharmaVOICE 100. He is featured in PharmaVOICE magazine's annual July/August issue showcasing inspiring individuals in the global life sciences industry. The 2021 PharmaVOICE 100 cohort are visionary leaders who have driven the life sciences industry forward throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The pandemic proved the need for digital transformation in the life sciences industry, something Raj has been pushing for years," says Taren Grom, editor, PharmaVOICE. "His vision and leadership have promoted the advancement of the life sciences industry, and helped clinical researchers gain valuable insights and drive greater results. He believes in his vision for a better future for clinical research and is a true leader."
Raj was selected for his leadership in providing software and solutions that enable clinical trials digitization. From his early career as an EDC specialist, Raj recognized the need for a clinical data cloud that could aggregate data to make it accessible and actionable for stakeholders. While other industries were tackling digital strategies, the life sciences industry was slow to adopt new technologies especially in clinical development. Still, Raj understood that a cloud-based centralized data platform was needed, especially with innovation and digitization happening in data collection platforms like EDC and eCOA and the steady increase in the outsourcing model. Raj knew it would be a game changer for data management and clinical development, so he set out to build it. As eClinical co-founder Bob Arnesen reflects, "Taking those tasks to the cloud was a true risk when we started, but that's the power of Raj's conviction and vision to bring these big ideas to life." Today, eClinical's software and services enable digital data success for more than 100 life sciences organizations.
"I was inspired to start eClinical Solutions and build our clinical data cloud, elluminate® after seeing the industry's need to reduce the delays that come with manual data review and analyses processes and to help get treatments to patients faster," said Raj Indupuri. "I'm grateful that my team shares this vision, and has helped our company deliver value and better user experiences to development teams. I am honored that this hard work has led us to be recognized by PharmaVOICE for our role in the digital transformation of life sciences."
The burden of manual processes in clinical trials creates inefficiencies and delays for pivotal new research. As the pandemic proved, finding ways to accelerate clinical research has never been more urgent. Raj's vision of modern data architecture and a central source of truth for clinical data is proving critical as trials generate greater volumes of clinical data from external sources such as wearables, genomics and more. Extracting greater value and insights from the clinical data of today's trials requires data infrastructures that are future-ready and designed for data interoperability and automation. Moving forward, eClinical plans to further improve clinical trial efficiencies with a suite of AI/ML capabilities within the elluminate clinical data cloud, along with other products that further automate the clinical data lifecycle.
To learn more about Raj, eClinical, and the PharmaVOICE 100, visit the July/August 2021 issue: https://www.pharmavoice.com/digital-edition/july-august-2021/#1
About eClinical Solutions
eClinical Solutions helps life sciences organizations around the world accelerate their digital clinical initiatives. Our intelligent clinical data cloud and data services give our clients real-time, self-service access to all of their data from one centralized location; plus advanced analytics that promote smarter, faster business decisions. Find out more at eclinicalsol.com.
Media Contact
Cameron Thomas, eClinical Solutions, (416) 660-9801, cameron@verbfactory.com
SOURCE eClinical Solutions