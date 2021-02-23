MANSFIELD, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eClinical Solutions LLC, a leading global provider of cloud-based clinical data enterprise software and software-driven services, today announced the expansion of its West Coast team to support increased adoption of its flagship elluminate® Clinical Data Platform.
A key driver of elluminate's expanded market adoption is industry demand for having one end-to-end, centralized platform that provides comprehensive access and oversight of all clinical data, including those coming from decentralized trial technology platforms. With a 40-percent increase in the last patient last visit to database lock cycle times for sponsors running trials using more than four sources of data, companies of all sizes are looking for modern ways to manage and maximize the value of all their data assets.
Second only to the Greater Boston area, the life sciences market in California continues to grow, with over 1,350 clinical trials in progress for new treatments that include Covid-19 vaccines and $6.5 billion in venture capital investments. Renewed investments in West Coast biotech clusters have resulted in life sciences companies in the region looking to work with providers that can deliver services in a more specialized, outsourced clinical operations model. This environment is ideal for eClinical's ASCEND Data Services, which combine clinical data and biostatistics knowledge and expertise with modern technology platforms that offer increased control, quality and oversight to trial sponsors.
With the additions of Marco Nonni, Business Development Director of Northern California, Director of Business Development Tony Pederson and Market Development Representative Jennifer Parker, both of Southern California, the eClinical West Coast team now includes operational presence in the Bay Area, Los Angeles and San Diego. "We are excited about our expansion into the West Coast region. The growth potential in this thriving area presents many opportunities to help sponsors decrease cycle times and improve the clinical development process by providing faster access to data, automating data review and providing data-driven oversight," said Raj Indupuri, eClinical Solutions' Co-Founder and CEO. "With increasing data complexity and industry pressures on speed to market, life sciences companies must modernize their technology infrastructure and adopt clinical data platforms like elluminate to minimize impacts on trial timelines."
Clinical studies are more complex than ever, with sponsors transitioning to decentralized trials and working with an average of five diverse data sources per trial. To facilitate faster drug submissions, more sophisticated technology platforms are required to gain greater data access and control. eClinical Solutions was named in the Gartner, Hype Cycle for Life Science Research and Development, 2020* report as a sample vendor under Clinical Data Analytics Platforms and a Risk-Based and Centralized Monitoring. As stated in the report, "successfully leveraging RBM tools can significantly reduce costs and optimize processes for monitoring trial sites." The report also highlights that Clinical Data Analytics Platforms "streamline business processes, simplify workflows, and provide advanced analytics tools, reports, and visualizations deployed on an integrated data model."
Amplifying their presence as a technology leader on the West Coast, eClinical has joined the California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) and is a member of Biocom. As a life sciences innovator supporting patient-focused approaches to clinical studies, eClinical has also joined the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA). This global body of life sciences and healthcare organizations is dedicated to promoting patient access to remote clinical trials and research.
eClinical's Chief Marketing Officer, Sheila Rocchio, will present at the Outsourcing in Clinical Trials West Coast 2021 conference on Wednesday, February 24, at 1 p.m. PST in a session entitled, "Digital Capabilities to #Nevergoback: Strategies to Maximize Data Value, Quality and Vendor Oversight."
*Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Life Science Research and Development, 2020", Jeff Smith, Michael Shanler, 13 August 2020.
About eClinical Solutions LLC
eClinical Solutions is a leading global provider of cloud-based enterprise software and software-driven clinical data services. The elluminate platform provides life sciences companies with greater control of their clinical trial data. elluminate software and data driven services have been used by more than 100 life sciences companies. For more information, visit http://www.eclinicalsol.com.
