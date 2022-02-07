BOSTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eClinical Solutions, a global provider of digital clinical software and services, today announced that the company will be participating in several global industry conferences in Q1 2022. eClinical's leaders and clients will discuss how to drive clinical data efficiency, particularly in digital and decentralized clinical trials. Presentations and sessions will address why sponsors and CROs should adopt modern clinical data infrastructure and analytics platforms to manage siloed data and address barriers that may be slowing down and compromising the accuracy of their clinical trials.
"There has never been a more critical time to innovate and speed clinical trial processes by rethinking how we manage disparate and complex clinical data. Industry leaders in drug development must match the pace of recent advancements in scientific discovery by applying similar innovation strategies to the process side of clinical trials," said Raj Indupuri, CEO and co-founder of eClinical Solutions. "These events are the perfect forum to discuss how democratizing data and automating manual processes delivers business value and improved outcomes for all stakeholders.
At the Summit for Clinical Ops Executives (SCOPE) (February 7-10), Lorenzo Balsamo, associate director of clinical informatics at Jounce Therapeutics, will explain how Jounce used the elluminate® Clinical Data Cloud to enable real-time insights and greater efficiency through the automation of manual processes. The session, titled "External Lab Sample Tracking and Visualization with an Integrated Platform Approach," will take place on Tuesday, February 8th at 4:05pm and will be followed by a Q&A with Lorenzo at 5:45pm in the eClinical Solutions booth, #1013. Live demonstrations of the elluminate platform will be available throughout the conference showing how elluminate centralizes operational data for greater oversight, analytics and faster time to insights.
Following SCOPE, eClinical Solutions will attend and exhibit at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials (OCT) West Coast (February 15-16). With many new and innovative life sciences companies located on the west coast, demand for eClinical software and services has increased to support growth in the region. eClinical's expanded west coast team will be in OCT West booth #81 showcasing how the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud supports operating model flexibility without sacrificing control.
In March, eClinical's European team will attend the Association for Clinical Data Management (ACDM) Annual Conference (March 13-15). In addition to serving as a premier sponsor and providing elluminate demonstrations in stand #15, eClinical Solutions' leaders will present these sessions:
- "Accelerating Clinical Trials with Best-in-Class Technology" (March 14th at 16:30) – Achilleas Zaras, solutions consultant at eClinical Solutions, and Gilbert Hunter, customer success manager at Formedix, will co-present this live demonstration hour session. They will use real-world use cases to explain the business benefits of CDR (clinical data repository) and MDR (metadata repository) integrations and show how best-in-class software can work in harmony to automate end-to-end trials.
- "From Siloed to Streamlined: The Convergence of Roles in Data Management, Operations, Monitoring and More" (March 15th at 12:00) – This panel chaired by Dawn Kaminski, senior director of data strategies at eClinical Solutions, will feature Graham Craig, data management therapy area head at GlaxoSmithKline Pharma GmbH, Panikos Christofi, director of product management at Science 37 and Jason Gubb, clinical operations consultant at Gubb & Associates Ltd in a discussion about intersecting roles in clinical development and the skills, process changes and technologies that can be leveraged as part of this new model.
For more information on these upcoming events and webinars, visit: https://www.eclinicalsol.com/events.
About eClinical Solutions
eClinical Solutions helps life sciences organizations around the world accelerate their digital clinical initiatives with modern data infrastructure and analytics. Our intelligent clinical data cloud and data services give our clients real-time, self-service access to all their data from one centralized location; plus advanced analytics that help them make smarter, faster business decisions. Find out more at eclinicalsol.com.
