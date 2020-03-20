GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoGen Laboratories ("EcoGen"), the leading vertically-integrated manufacturer and supplier of high quality hemp genetics, hemp-derived specialty ingredients and finished products in North America, released the following statement today from the Company's Co-Founder and CEO Alexis Korybut regarding operational updates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We deeply understand and empathize with the impact that the coronavirus (COVID-19) has had on our communities, our nation and our planet. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been personally affected by the virus and we continue to be inspired by how Americans have banded together during these difficult times to help one another.
"As always, our first priority is taking care of our customers, ensuring that our products are of the utmost quality, and that our employees are safe and healthy. We have taken decisive action to ensure the integrity of our supply chain and the wellbeing of our staff. As of today, we are happy to report that we will be maintaining office and operational hours in order to continue to deliver the best quality genetics and hemp-derived products.
"We are adhering to the advice and guidelines set forth by federal, state and local governments as we continue to operate our business as normal and will update our valued customers on any changes that we may be required to make to remain compliant and safe. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and have adopted practices protecting the health of our employees, customers, visitors and others during this challenging time.
"We know this is the planting season for many of our customers and keeping to this time frame ensures economic success. That is why it is imperative to maintain our operations to best serve our customers. Please reach out to our sales staff Sales@ecogen.com to discuss getting the right seeds for planting during this pivotal time.
"We will relay any other significant updates regarding our business operations to you as they come. We believe in being a positive member of this amazing community and industry and plan to do what it takes to weather this global crisis together."
About EcoGen Laboratories
EcoGen Laboratories ("EcoGen") is the leading vertically-integrated manufacturer and supplier of specialty hemp-derived ingredients in North America. Using proprietary equipment, processes, and formulations, EcoGen has developed a broad range of the highest quality ingredients and customized formulations for a broad range of industries. Founded in 2016, EcoGen is the first seed-to-sale CBD manufacturer, known for manufacturing the purest CBD raw materials and finished products. The company is also a leader in international distribution with CBD isolate, water-soluble CBD (Nano), and THC-free CBD distillate. As the leader in hemp genetics, EcoGen promotes sustainable agriculture, using its proprietary processing and extraction technology to ensure the highest quality products at the lowest price making cannabinoids more accessible to the world.
