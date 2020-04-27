Ecolog International and Treox join forces to enhance Ecolog’s Disinfection solution 4.0 in combating COVID-19 pandemic

Cooperation is set to enhance Ecolog's Disinfection Solution 4.0 (EDS-4.0) focused on improving industrial and process hygiene in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. Ecolog's EDS-4.0 is focused on providing defense, aviation, transportation, energy, food processing and manufacturing sectors with an integrated green, non-chemical and safe solution. Treox D active substance innovative product has a broad range of applications and is effective in combating COVID-19.