ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden Radioisotopes, LLC, an Albuquerque, NM, startup company, and Sandia National Laboratories earned a national award from the Federal Laboratory Consortium (FLC), which recognizes federal laboratories and their partners for outstanding work to develop and commercialize innovative technologies.
The FLC recognized the Sandia–Eden partnership nomination, Small Reactor to Help Solve Worldwide Medical Isotope Shortage, for a national 2020 Excellence in Technology Transfer Award. "The award letter from the FLC indicated, as one of a select number of award recipients, our nomination was truly of the highest caliber. Sandia and Eden had been previously recognized in November 2019 with an Excellence in Technology Transfer Award from the FLC Mid-Continent Region. We are honored to now also receive this FLC national recognition, against other prestigious competitive nominations from across the country," said Bennett Lee, CEO of Eden.
There are over 300 federal laboratories nationwide performing cutting-edge research for agencies, including the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, and Department of Agriculture. The FLC is the congressionally mandated organization that supports this network by facilitating and promoting the commercialization of federally funded research, also known as Federal Technology Transfer. By recognizing federal labs and their partners for outstanding work, the FLC can demonstrate to the public how their tax dollars are being judiciously spent in support of American prosperity.
Eden Radioisotopes has exclusively licensed technology developed by Sandia National Laboratories to build a reactor in New Mexico for the sole purpose of producing medical isotopes, primarily Molybdenum-99. Known as Moly-99 for short, this isotope is a critical, raw material for Technetium-99m, used extensively in medical molecular imaging, also known as nuclear medicine. Bob Westervelt, the Sandia business development specialist who licensed the technology to Eden said, "The technology, which uses low-enriched uranium, also meets the Department of Energy's goal to produce a reliable supply of Moly-99 without the use of high-enriched uranium."
Medical isotopes are used in 40 million imaging procedures annually worldwide, of which 80 percent use Technetium-99m, to diagnose heart disease, cancer, and other life-threatening conditions. The isotopes are injected into patients and then tracked in the body, letting physicians create images that help diagnose disease.
"Using the Sandia-developed technology to build the Eden reactor is important for assuring a future reliable supply of the critical isotopes, Moly-99 and Technetium-99m, to meet the medical imaging needs of patients both now and for the next several decades," said Chris Wagner, COO, Eden Radioisotopes.
