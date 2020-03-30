BOSTON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of healthcare workers and physical and occupational therapists working on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic, Education Resources, Inc. is offering the online course "Lines, Tubes, Ventilators, and Diagnostic Screening for Stability v. Instability" at no cost to therapists. This 3.5 hour, intermediate, CEU-approved course is taught by Steve Sadowsky, an ABPTS Certified Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Clinical Specialist. The web-based course is appropriate for therapists working with adults in acute care, chronic care, home care, and rehab. Therapists can register for the course at www.educationresourcesinc.com and enter promo code ERISTANDS at checkout.
"Therapists play an instrumental role in our healthcare system," said Barbara Goldfarb, co-founder and vice president of ERI. "Offering this online course will help arm them with information they need to treat and care for critically ill patients."
The health and safety of the community is ERI's top priority, and in conjunction with recommendations by the CDC and state and federal agencies, ERI has postponed all in-person conferences through April 2020. The company will continue to monitor CDC recommendations and resume in-person conferences when it is safe to do so. Students currently registered for courses through April 2020 will be contacted with options to continue their education. Online courses will continue to be available and are accessible through the company's website. ERI's employees continue to serve the therapeutic community as they work from home.
"Thirty years ago, ERI was founded by two physical therapists with the goal of improving patient care by enhancing therapists' knowledge and skill levels," said Carol Loria, co-founder and president of ERI. "Today, we honor that goal by standing beside our healthcare workers and therapists as they bravely serve on the front line in these difficult times."
For more information including ERI's complete catalogue of CE approved online courses, and details on ERI's response to COVID-19, visit www.educationresourcesinc.com or call 800-487-6530.
About Education Resources, Inc.
Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) is an accredited provider of continuing education for PTs, OTs, and SLPs. Founded in 1985 by therapists Barbara Goldfarb and Carol Loria, ERI's mission is to provide continuing education that makes a difference for therapists and patients. For more information, visit www.educationresourcesinc.com, or call 800-487-6530.