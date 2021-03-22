AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buckingham Center is pleased to announce that founder and renowned facial plastic surgeon Dr. Edward Buckingham was recently nominated as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for 2021. Castle Connolly recognizes the best doctors among the over 850,000 medical practitioners in the United States each year. Their extensive research offers prospective patients the most reliable recommendations for every aspect of health.
The distinction of Castle Connolly Rising Stars pertains to doctors that meet the strictest criteria and are at the beginning of their careers. Doctors with greater experience fall into the Top Doctors category where career-wide achievements are evaluated.
To become a Castle Connolly Top Doctor, American medical doctors must first receive nominations. Nominations are submitted every year and are placed in the hands of the physician-led research team. This board of specialists screens nominees to confirm whether or not the doctor meets Castle Connolly's standards. Doctors cannot pay to receive a nomination and the rating system is dynamic. The organization keeps a commitment to constantly improving its methodology to determine the best doctors in the nation. Castle Connolly updates doctors' profiles regularly to reflect their current standing. This allows patients to identify the best doctor for their needs.
Dr. Edward D. Buckingham is based in Austin, TX, and focuses solely on facial procedures. He has a passion for helping people make life-changing improvements through subtle cosmetic changes and reconstructive surgery. In his practice, Buckingham Center, patients work with top surgeons and staff who are committed to helping them discover their inner beauty. Popular procedures such as rhinoplasty and facelifts are done with the utmost care by experienced and compassionate surgeons.
Besides his professional expertise, Dr. Buckingham has many publications to his name. His work is cited in JAMA, The American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery, and in the Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation, among many others. Dr. Buckingham's awards and accolades are numerous and can be traced back to his years at the University of Texas. He graduated Highest Honors and made the Dean's list for four years while in college. Dr. Buckingham has the honor of 'Highest Written Exam Score American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.'
Dr. Buckingham is a recipient of the Merck Manual Award and received the 2018 Larry D. Schoenrock Award from ABFPRS. A Castle Connolly Top Doctor Award winner since 2019, the 2021 nomination is a distinction that certifies Dr. Edward Buckingham's commitment to continued excellence in the field of plastic surgery.
Edward D. Buckingham, M.D. a double board-certified plastic surgeon, is located in Austin, TX. The award-winning doctor is recognized by peers and patients alike for his knowledge and skill in plastic surgery. To learn more or to schedule a consultation at Buckingham Center, call 512.401.2500 or visit http://www.buckinghamfacialplastics.com
