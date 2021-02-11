AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Edward D. Buckingham of Buckingham Plastic Surgery in Austin, Texas, is honored to be nominated as one of "America's Best Physicians" again for 2020 and 2021. The National Consumer Advisory Board is a private organization dedicated to providing consumers with reliable information on leading U.S. physicians. The advisory board presents this renowned award to physicians who demonstrate outstanding credentials and meet the following benchmark qualifications:
- Four or more years of experience after their essential residential training
- Average more than three times the required continuing education in the state that they are licensed
- Receive positive online reviews
- Selected by other healthcare providers for their own treatment
- Provide full-time care for patients
- Have no malpractice issues or license suspensions
In recognition of his ongoing training, excellent results, patient satisfaction, and dedication to offering outstanding cosmetic and functional treatment options, the National Consumer Board has nominated Dr. Buckingham for the America's Best Physicians Award year after year. Dr. Buckingham, known by his patients as Dr. B, is a trusted facial plastic surgeon with over 20 years of experience. He is double board-certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology – head and neck surgery and by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Buckingham's online reviews from previous patients are exceptionally high, with an average of 4.9 stars on Vitals, Google, and RealSelf. He also received the Top Doctors for Women Austin 2020 award and Top Doctors Austin 2020 award.
Dr. Buckingham is a Fellowship Director of one of the world's top fellowship programs, the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS). He is a distinguished facial plastic surgery teacher and mentors one surgeon each year, providing valuable training and surgical guidance.
Dr. Buckingham provides solutions for aging using traditional surgical options and the latest minimally-invasive endoscopic procedures to ensure natural-looking and long-lasting results. Dr. Buckingham specializes in facial fat transfer, liquid rhinoplasty, facial rejuvenation procedures and rhinoplasty. Dr. Buckingham is the founder of the prestigious Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery, where local Austin residents and out-of-town patients receive exceptional care.
To learn about specific treatment options from one of America's Best Physicians, call (512) 401–2500 or visit Buckingham Center to schedule a consultation with Dr. Buckingham at Buckingham Center in Austin, Texas.
Media Contact
Edward D. Buckingham, MD, Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery, (512) 401.2500, jarenas@surgeonsadvisor.com
SOURCE Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery