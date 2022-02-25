NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market outlook report titled "EEG Electrodes Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market is anticipated to witness a YOY growth of 4.60% in 2022. The report also identifies the market to register an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.19% from 2021 to 2026. The report is segmented by product (disposable EEG electrodes and reusable EEG electrodes) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Vendor Insights 

The EEG electrodes market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as innovation, quality, performance, and support services to compete in the market. Companies in the market are launching innovative products to provide cutting-edge competition to the market players.  For instance, Ambu AS offers Ambu Neuroline Cup electrode that is specially designed for clinical EEG, EP, and PSG examinations.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Ambu AS
  • Dixi Medical
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Medical Computer Systems Ltd.
  • Neuroelectrics Barcelona SLU
  • NeuroWave Systems Inc.
  • PMT Corp.
  • SOMNOmedics GmbH
  • SPES MEDICA SRL
  • Technomed

Geographical Market Analysis 

North America held the largest EEG Electrodes market share in 2021. The region will continue to 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. The regional growth can be attributed to the increasing incidence of neurological diseases. The US is the key market for EEG electrodes market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The rapid growth of the EEG electrodes market in North America is attributed to the growing number of EEG procedures being performed, rising healthcare expenditure on the treatment of neurological diseases, and the rising older population. In addition, several governments and non-profit organizations are creating awareness regarding the early diagnosis of neurological diseases in the region.  Such initiatives from government organizations, coupled with new product launches and the increasing prevalence of neurological conditions in the region, are expected to drive the growth of the EEG electrodes market in North America during the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as Germany, China, Japan, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for EEG electrode market's growth during the forecast period. 

Key Segment Analysis

The disposable EEG electrodes product segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. Many end-users are increasingly preferring disposable EEG electrodes over reusable EEG electrodes due to their advantages. The increase in the demand for disposable EEG electrodes is primarily attributed to preventing infections. The growth of this segment will continue to rise during the forecast period as they are not only economic but also efficient as these electrodes allow users to save considerable time, money, and effort compared to reusable EEG electrodes. Furthermore, end-users do not have to bear additional labor costs on cleaning the electrodes. These advantages of disposable EEG electrodes over reusable EEG electrodes will drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Driver, Trend & Challenge: 

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is one of the key drivers supporting the EEG electrodes market growth. The growing prevalence of such neurological conditions is increasing the demand for brain monitoring devices such as EEG electrodes, which are widely used in the diagnosis of such conditions. In addition, the rising popularity of hybrid brain-computer interface techniques is another factor supporting the EEG electrodes market growth. EEG is widely utilized with other brain or non-brain signal acquisition modalities, as it is easy to use and provides fast temporal resolution. Robust dry EEG electrodes are vital to making EEG BCIs a practical technology. Thus, the increasing demand for HBCI is expected to drive the market growth of EEG electrodes during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of EEG devices and procedures is one of the factors hindering the EEG electrodes market growth. EEG devices with advanced features and capabilities are expensive, which could affect their adoption, especially in low and middle-income countries. Patients without insurance find it difficult to afford neurodiagnostic tests. Hence, the high cost of EEG devices and procedures is deterring the adoption of EEG electrodes to a certain extent.

EEG Electrodes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.19%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 35.11 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.60

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, Japan, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Ambu AS, Dixi Medical, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Computer Systems Ltd., Neuroelectrics Barcelona SLU, NeuroWave Systems Inc., PMT Corp., SOMNOmedics GmbH, SPES MEDICA SRL, and Technomed

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

