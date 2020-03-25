WATERBURY, Conn., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Health Organization has declared a pandemic as COVID-19 rapidly spreads across the world. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends frequent handwashing for at least 20 seconds with soap and water to protect against COVID-19. Eemax tankless electric water heaters can help to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by making comfortable handwashing available to all.
"Eemax water heating equipment is vital for health and safety, particularly for water heating, disinfecting homes, food and medical sanitation, handwashing, and emergency eye and drench showers for oil, gas and chemical industries and the military," said Jens Bolleyer, Eemax VP and General Manager. "Without hot water, people are less likely to wash their hands for a minimum of 20 seconds."
Eemax products are applied in various settings critical to helping combat the further spread of COVID-19 including single-family homes, multifamily residences, hospitals, critical care facilities, geriatric residential facilities, rehabilitation facilities, government buildings, military installations, manufacturing facilities, and food and agricultural service wash-downs. Without water heating equipment to disinfect and facilitate proper hygiene, Americans, and front-line healthcare providers, will be at further risk.
Eemax tankless electric water heaters can be installed at the point of use with just a single input water line and do not require venting to save money in labor and materials costs. They save space, thanks to their compact size, which allows them to fit almost anywhere. Proprietary active energy management and power modulating controls maintain temperature stability and save energy.
Eemax Handwashing Collections:
LavAdvantage™: Thermostatic tankless electric water heater with an industry leading flow activation of 0.2 GPM for multiple sensor or metering faucets.
AccuMix II™: Thermostatic Tankless electric water heater with integrated ASSE 1070-rated mixing valve for code-compliant handwashing.
FlowCo™: Non-thermostatic tankless electric water heater for single sensor or metered faucets.
Eemax has been developing a continuing education course titled, 'The Importance of Effective Handwashing and its Impact on Global Health,' which will empower trade professionals with code compliant handwashing solutions and public health agency guidelines and regulatory statutes. Participants will learn how hot water can impact the health efficacy of handwashing, and the barriers to effective handwashing including: location, equipment, temperature, water volume and flow.