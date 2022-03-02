TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Is Interactive Response Technology (IRT) oversized and not the right fit for a trial? Is an IRT not fitting into a budget, but there is still a want to benefit from using an electronic system? Are randomization capabilities not needed? Are hours of resources being wasted by manually updating excel files to keep track of clinical site inventory?
Using an Inventory Management System (IMS) might be the right solution for a clinical trial. Utilizing an IMS system can vastly improve the visibility, control and management of a clinical trial.
In this webinar, the featured speakers will highlight the many key differences and benefits between an IRT and IMS, the key benefits to utilizing a fully integrated IMS, followed by case studies to help identify when to utilize such a system. The goal of the webinar is to get a better sense of the solutions, how to utilize them and which one is the best for individual trials.
Join experts from Sharp, Rich Scheuermann, Business Development Manager; and Melissa Peirsel, Manager of IRT Services, for the live webinar on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 11am EDT (3pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Efficient Clinical Trial Supplies — Benefitting from an Electronic Site Inventory Solution.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks