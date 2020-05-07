WESTBOROUGH, Mass., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EG Group and the American Cancer Society have announced that their nationwide partnership to drive funding for life-saving programs and services provided by the American Cancer Society has generated $252,394 in charitable donations.
Throughout the month of March, guests of all EG Group convenience store locations across the nation were able to make a donation to support the critical resources provided by the American Cancer Society. Brands operated by EG Group include Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'n Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill. Donations received through this campaign will help fund the American Cancer Society's 24/7 cancer information helpline and fuel future research breakthroughs. During the month of the campaign, 80% of the calls the helpline received were related to COVID-19. EG Group's partnership with the American Cancer Society has helped keep cancer patients connected to vital support and answers at an unprecedented and isolating time.
"This outcome not only shows the value of partnerships, but our steadfast commitment to fighting cancer during trying times. We may be facing unprecedented times, but cancer doesn't quit and neither will we. Now, more than ever, patients need our support and we applaud the EG Group for stepping up to the plate," said Wayne White, EVP at the American Cancer Society.
"This fundraising effort could not have been accomplished without our dedicated team members and loyal guests," said EG America President George Fournier. "We thank our guests for their incredible generosity in helping raise over a quarter million dollars for such an important cause."
For more information about the American Cancer Society, please visit www.cancer.org.
About EG Group
Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, United Kingdom based EG Group is a leading petrol forecourt retail convenience operator who has established partnerships with global brands such as ESSO, BP, Shell, Carrefour, Louis Delhaize, SPAR, Starbucks, Burger King, KFC, Greggs and Subway. The business has an established pedigree of delivering a world class fuel, convenience and food-to-go offer.
EG Group entered the US market through the initial acquisition of 763 Kroger C-Stores in April of 2018 and now operates 1700 stores in 31 states. EG Group has made a significant commitment to delivering a modern consumer retail offer creating a destination to satisfy multiple consumer missions.
EG Group now operates nearly 5,400 stores, in 9 countries with over 35,000 associates.
About the American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. The Society does not endorse any product or service. For more information go to www.cancer.org