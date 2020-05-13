MUNICH and BOULDER, Colo., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EGYM, a global fitness technology leader, today introduced Immunity Plus, a comprehensive solution to help gym operators successfully navigate the new realities of the reopening phase. Immunity Plus was developed by EGYM based on direct feedback from operators and members to address the business impact of new health and safety guidelines. The new technology supports gyms in staying competitive as they welcome back members by focusing on the two main concerns of gym users—social distancing and the ability to safely access training that will improve immunity and overall wellness.
"Smart gym solutions will play a crucial role as fitness facility operators are faced with new operational requirements and changed member demands," said John Ford, CEO of EGYM North America. "EGYM will serve as a strategic and technical partner to gyms as they reconfigure hardware and software to reopen, and work to future-proof operations in case stay-at-home mandates return."
EGYM's hard- and software solutions have been built to accommodate members' health goals, training needs and prioritize safety by identifying efficiencies on the gym floor. In addition, EGYM recognizes the increasing importance of personalized virtual offerings as an ongoing strategy for gym operators to provide remote care and solutions for members to manage their progress from home, with detailed home training plans.
EGYM Immunity Plus includes tools for:
- Distance Regulations: Mobile training slot booking through the EGYM Branded Member app allows operators to manage capacity efficiently with time slot bookings to help members train safely within social distancing guidelines
- Immunity Strengthening Programs: Training programs, especially strength training, are the key to reducing underlying conditions and boosting the immune system. EGYM develops dedicated training programs to help members prioritize health-oriented fitness goals
- Digital Engagement: The user-centric mobile platform guides operators on how to customize their own fitness app, offer remote member care, and provide access to virtual workouts for continued engagement within the gym community, while some members continue to train remotely
Ford adds, "As people return to daily life, a key takeaway from this time at home will be a desire to prioritize personal health. EGYM is well-positioned to help gyms adapt the gym floor and safely address member needs with a proven combination of smart cardio and strength training."
About EGYM
EGYM is a global fitness technology leader providing fitness and health facilities with intelligent workout solutions. EGYM makes exercising smarter and more efficient with its comprehensive suite of connected gym equipment and digital products that integrate seamlessly with 3rd-party hard- and software. The result is a fully connected training experience that drives measurable business and health outcomes on and off the training floor.
EGYM's global headquarters are in Munich, Germany, with North American offices in Boulder, Colorado.