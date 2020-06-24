ORLANDO, Fla., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eHome Counseling Group has combined the best mental health counselors in the country with 24/7 technology to treat those impacted by post-traumatic stress completely virtually. The eHome PTSD treatment program removes the barriers many people face when seeking treatment, with minimal impact on work or family time, and the ability to have counseling sessions conveniently and confidentially on your smartphone, tablet or computer.
The program includes an artificial intelligence app that can connect you to a counselor 24/7 if you need help between counseling sessions. It also has assessments and online educational resources for comprehensive care.
Brad Rex, President and CEO of eHome Counseling Group, states, "As a veteran, I wanted to combine the highest quality counselors, best technology, and evidence-based therapies to create a proven, cost effective PTSD treatment program. We can treat anyone, anywhere, conveniently and completely confidentially."
Most people think PTSD is primarily an issue for veterans. While significant in that population, there are many who have been impacted by traumatic events, including healthcare professionals, first responders, corrections officials and civilians.
Symptoms of PTSD include reliving the event; avoiding situations that remind you of the event (triggers); negative changes in beliefs and feelings; and hyperarousal, a feeling of being always alert. This can lead to debilitating flashbacks, nightmares, avoidance, irritability, an inability to concentrate and difficulty sleeping.
In addition, PTSD is often accompanied by depression, anxiety or substance abuse. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused tremendous trauma magnified by social isolation, leading to a surge in the number of PTSD cases and the need for effective treatment.
eHome Counseling Group is an established leader in video counseling services, particularly for complex conditions. The company has treated thousands of clients, including veterans with severe PTSD. Each client is assessed prior to and throughout treatment to verify therapeutic effectiveness.
A key factor for therapy success is high engagement between the client and counselor. eHome uses the Sixth Sense Counselor Engagement Model™ to select outstanding, "A-player," licensed Masters level counselors and match them with clients.
Counselors have extensive experience treating trauma clients, creating a bond between clients and therapists that results in positive outcomes and less than a 10% no-show rate, compared to 25%-40% for traditional counseling.
Based on a third-party analysis of eHome's PTSD program, nearly 3 out of 4 clients (71%) who were initially assessed as at risk for PTSD diagnosis demonstrated improvement with treatment. Of those clients who improved, 67% were no longer at risk for a PTSD diagnosis at their final assessment.
eHome uses metrics-based treatment to rapidly diagnose mental health issues and track improvement. Through the Deep Mind Insight™ program, clients receive an online assessment that quantitatively measures anxiety, depression, PTSD, substance use disorder and other conditions. The client gets a written report that is discussed with their therapist at the first session. The assessment is then repeated periodically to show progress and final outcomes.
The eHome PTSD program is very affordable (often a fraction of the cost of other treatment programs, particularly residential programs) and doesn't require clients to leave home for treatment or be located near a major city.
Rex concludes, "It's time to beat PTSD and restore the lives of people impacted by trauma. I encourage anyone suffering from PTSD to contact us today."
About eHome Counseling Group
eHome Counseling Group is a nationwide virtual counseling network based in Orlando, FL that provides anytime, anywhere mental health treatment by computer, tablet or smartphone. We provide a convenient, confidential, highly effective alternative to traditional office-based counseling programs using a HIPAA-compliant, customer friendly, integrated platform, with counseling sessions from the convenience of a person's home, office, or anywhere comfortable for them. Our unique offerings provide high client/counselor engagement with a <10% no show rate and proven effectiveness verified by external research. We make it easy to get help. For more information, visit www.eHomeGroup.com.
Contact:
Amy Elliot
242388@email4pr.com
(407) 325-3497