Eiger Announces Peginterferon Lambda - Lonafarnib Combination End of Treatment Results from Phase 2 LIFT HDV Study in Late Breaker Session at The Digital International Liver Congress(TM) 2020

- 96% of Patients Achieve Primary Endpoint of > 2 Log Decline in HDV RNA - 58% of Patients Below Limit of Quantitation or Undetectable at Week 24