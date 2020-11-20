Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Zokinvy(TM) (lonafarnib): The First Treatment for Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome and Processing-Deficient Progeroid Laminopathies

- Zokinvy increases survival by 2.5 years in children and young adults with Progeria - Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher issued to Eiger from FDA - Eiger to host an investor call, November 23, at 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT