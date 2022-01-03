Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (PRNewsFoto/Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (PRNewsFoto/Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.)

 By Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) and other serious rare diseases, today announced that David Cory, President and CEO, will provide a corporate update at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Virtual Conference. 

The pre-recorded presentation will be accessible on the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals website at www.eigerbio.com in the Investors section beginning at 7:00 AM ET on Monday, January 10, 2022 and will be available for 90 days. 

About Eiger

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat and cure Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) and other serious rare diseases.  The Eiger HDV platform includes two first-in-class therapies in Phase 3 that target critical host processes involved in viral replication.  All five Eiger rare disease programs have been granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Investors and Media:

Sri Ryali

Chief Financial Officer

Email: sryali@eigerbio.com

Phone: 1-650-272-6138 ext. 1007

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eiger-biopharmaceuticals-to-present-at-hc-wainwright-bioconnect-2022-virtual-conference-301452523.html

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.