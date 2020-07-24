Eisai Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Research to be Presented at Virtual AAIC 2020, Including BAN2401 and Lemborexant Data and a Biomarker Symposium

- One oral presentation and eight posters, highlighting Eisai's investigational novel therapies being studied to treat Alzheimer's disease (AD) and its clinical symptoms - New biomarker research approaches will be shared as part of symposium featuring prominent experts in the field