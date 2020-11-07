Eisai Announces New Investigational Data Evaluating TKI-mTOR Inhibitor Regimen LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) Plus Everolimus in Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) at IKCS 2020

Study 218 compares 18 mg and 14 mg starting doses of LENVIMA plus 5 mg everolimus in patients with clear-cell RCC following prior anti-angiogenic therapy, with prior anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy permitted